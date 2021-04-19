Adoption fees waived for all dogs, cats four months or older at PACC

TUCSON (KVOA) - Looking to add a furry friend to your family?

Thanks to a new adoption promotion at the Pima Animal Care Center, adoption fees will be waved for all pets who are 4-months-old and older.

According to PACC, this promotions runs from Monday through April 30.

"Summertime is a busy time at PACC,” said Monica Dangler, Interim Director of Animal Services. “We are seeing an increase in strays, kittens, and pets in need of medical care for injuries and illnesses. Our shelter starts to get busy in the spring time, and it doesn’t slow down until the fall, so we encourage anyone thinking of adopting a pet to take advantage of this great promotion.”

PACC says people who wish to adopt a pet are required to make an appointment at pima.gov/adopt. People who wish to simply walk through the kennels to see which animals are available must still make an appointment.

Visitors are required to wear a mask or face covering while at the shelter.

Under this promotion, adopted dogs will still have a $20 licensing fee. Kittens and puppies will still cost $50 each at this time.