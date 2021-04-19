About 5,000 vaccine appointments available in Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) – As of late Monday morning, there were about 30,000 appointments available at state COVID-19 vaccination sites, and nearly 5,000 available in Tucson.

“Everyone who wants to get vaccinated against COVID-19 has the opportunity to do so simply by going online or dialing our toll-free help line,” said Dr. Cara Christ, director of the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS).

At the University of Arizona POD, there are currently about 4,600 appointments available. Yuma Civic Center has approximately 2,300. State Farm Stadium has about 2,000 available. Gila River Arena opens Friday and has approximately 1,700 appointments available. Arizona State University’s Desert Financial area has about 100. Dexcom Drive-thru has 7,800 appointments available. Westworld has approximately 4,600 available and Northern Arizona University Fieldhouse has approximately 5,000 available.

“In addition to the vaccine being available in other ways, including more and more pharmacies, using the highly efficient states sites serving Tucson, the Valley, Yuma, and Flagstaff is a convenient way to protect yourselves, your family, and your community,” said Dr. Christ.

Additional appointments will open up throughout the week when people cancel or do not show up to their appointment.

State sites offer the Pfizer vaccine which is available to those who are 16 and older. Other sites offer Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines which are approved for 18 and older.

There is now a total of 1,926,181 Arizonans approximately, one in three eligible residents who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Almost 4.5 million doses of the vaccine have been administered to 2,736,235 individuals.

To schedule an appointment for a vaccine, visit podvaccine.azdhs.gov or call 844-542-8201. Assistance is offered in English and Spanish, and hours of operation for the call center is seven days a week 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, please visit azdhs.gov.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story was written by News 4 Tucson's Averie Klonowski.