Universal Studios Hollywood reopening

Universal Studios in Hollywood officially reopens Friday.

Guests will see two new attractions when they return, "The Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash" and "Jurassic World-The Ride".

Park officials say most rides will be operational but, some attractions will remain closed to comply with COVID-19 health restrictions.

Face coverings will be required for all visitors.

Initial tickets will be available to California residents.

