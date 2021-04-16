Skip to Content

Universal Studios Hollywood reopening

The theme park reopens today!

Universal Studios in Hollywood officially reopens Friday.

Guests will see two new attractions when they return, "The Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash" and "Jurassic World-The Ride".

Park officials say most rides will be operational but, some attractions will remain closed to comply with COVID-19 health restrictions.

Face coverings will be required for all visitors.

Initial tickets will be available to California residents.

Click here for more information.

