Universal Studios Hollywood reopening
Universal Studios in Hollywood officially reopens Friday.
Guests will see two new attractions when they return, "The Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash" and "Jurassic World-The Ride".
Park officials say most rides will be operational but, some attractions will remain closed to comply with COVID-19 health restrictions.
Face coverings will be required for all visitors.
Initial tickets will be available to California residents.
