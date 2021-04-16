Silver Alert canceled after missing Casa Grande man found safe

Silver Alert canceled after missing Casa Grande man found safeNew
CASA GRANDE, Ariz. (KVOA) - The Silver Alert issued in Southern Arizona has been canceled after a vulnerable adult who was reported missing Wednesday was located on Friday.
On Thursday, Arizona Department of Public Safety issued a Silver Alert for 56-year-old Roy Coffman after he failed to return to his home in Casa Grande after a trip to a VA Hospital in Tucson.
DPS said Coffman has a history of dementia and diabetes.
On Friday, Casa Grande Police Department shared that the 56-year-old has since been located and is currently safe.