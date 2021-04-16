Rep. Kirkpatrick introduces bill to keep A-10 alive

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona lawmakers have introduced a bill that would keep the A-10 “Warthog” attack aircraft in operation.

The Arizona Republic reported Thursday that Democratic U.S. Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick introduced the bill this week to continue funding the plane, upholding a long tradition of Arizona's congressional members working to keep the aircraft functional.

Several other representatives have expressed support for the bill already, including Democratic Reps. Ruben Gallego, Tom O’Halleran and Greg Stanton. Democratic Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly sponsored a Senate version of the bill.