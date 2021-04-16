Pima County mourns loss of sports legend Bruce Larson

TUCSON (KVOA) - The sports community in Pima County is mourning the loss of one of its greats after Bruce Larson passed away on Wednesday at the age of 94.

The Pima County Sports Hall of Famer was known across Arizona for his local impact on basketball, football and baseball.

According to officials, Larson served as the head basketball coach for the University of Arizona from 1961-1972. He also served as an assistant coach for Fred Enke for two seasons.

While it was well known that the coach loved basketball, serving the basketball programs at Eastern Arizona College, Weber State College in Utah and the Sonoran basketball team, Larson also had a love for football and baseball. Larson served as a coach for the football and baseball programs at EAC, where he also was the athletic director.

The World War II veteran also worked as a television analyst for UArizona football and basketball games, analyzing games next to fellow Pima County Sports Hall of Famer's Dave Sitton and Bill Roemer.

Bruce Larson was as decent a human being as I have ever met let alone worked with," said broadcast partner Roemer. "Coach Larson became the head coach at the UofA in 1961 which played in the old Western Athletic Conference," remembered Pat Darcy, President of Pima County Sports Hall of Fame. "His team played in Bear Down Gym which was small and obsolete and tough on recruiting. In 1966 the Wildcats, under Bruce's leadership, almost beat Texas Western (27-1) the year the Minors won the National Championship."

The Tucson resident since 1959 was indicted in the Pima County Hall of Fame in 1972.

For more information about Larson, visit pcshf.org.