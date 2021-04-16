Marana Police: Shooting that left 1 injured in Ross parking lot was result of fight

TUCSON (KVOA) – The two men involved in Saturday's shooting in a Ross parking lot in Marana reportedly were involved in a fight, according to a new report shared Friday afternoon.

Marana Police Department responded to the parking lot where the shooting at the parking lot located at 8040 N. Cortaro Rd. at 12:32 a.m. that evening.

Preliminary information indicates that prior to the shooting, two male adults argued, then physically fought with each other for a short period of time. Police said both men were armed with firearms during the altercation.

MPD said when the two separated, one of the men drew his weapon and shot the other in the abdomen.

The man who was shot was transported to the hospital for further treatment.

No one has been charged in connection with this incident at this time.

The investigation is still ongoing.

The case will be presented to Pima County Attorney's Office for review after detectives complete their full investigation.

