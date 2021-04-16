How you can help for skate park on Tohono O’odham reservation

TUCSON (KVOA) - How would you like to play a part in helping raise money for a skateboard park while also enjoying some authentic Native American food, festivity, and Tucson culture? That is exactly what's brewing on Saturday from 4 to 9 p.m. at the special fundraiser.

The block party will also help celebrate the 105th anniversary of the University of Arizona's old-school mascot "Rufus", with special renditions of the mascot incorporating the official Tohono O'odham tribe's "Man in the Maze."

It all goes down on Saturday, April 17 from 4 to 9 p.m. at 197 E. Toole Ave.

There will be traditional Indian Fry Bread served, raffles, music, live painting from Tucson-area artist Lucky Salway and much more.