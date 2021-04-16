Former Pres. George W. Bush calls for immigration reform in op-ed

(CNN) — Former President George W. Bush is calling for bipartisan action on immigration.

The 43rd President voiced that call in a Friday Washington Post op-ed, writing that there needs to be action on several measures.

Pres. Bush advocated for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Program or DACA, and providing a citizenship pathway for immigrants brought here as children.

He also suggested to use all necessary resources, including physical barriers, for quote “a secure and efficient border.”

While emphasizing a secure border, the former President also said we can’t rely just on enforcement.

Bush also said Congress should reshape the asylum system quote “to guard against unmerited entry and reserve that vital status for it’s intended recipients.”

The op-ed comes at a time when the U.S. is seeing a surge of migrants coming to its southern border.