Family of victim of impaired driving asks Arizonans to be safe with 4/20 approaching

TUCSON (KVOA) - With 4/20 coming up Tuesday, the Pima County Sheriff's Department and the marijuana dispensary owners have a message for you - be safe, especially because this year is a little different.

Come Tuesday, Arizona will celebrate its first 4/20 where recreational pot is legal. Law enforcement is teaming up with a local dispensary to enforce a message of safety.

This message has been a long one for an Arizona mom who has been living with her pain and loss for more than a decade.

On May 5, 2007, Jennifer Thompson lost her 15-year-old daughter, Felicia.

Felicia was riding in a car with friends on an Arizona highway when the driver, who was drunk, collided with another car driven by an impaired driver who was high on marijuana.

Felicia was killed instantly.

"Because of the choices of others, she was the one that paid with her life," said Thompson, who is now an advocate for the group Mothers Against Drunk Driving. "I'm the one that paid with a lifetime of not having her."

Now, just days from the first 4/20 in Arizona since the legalization of recreational pot, the Pima County Sheriff's Department and a Southern Arizona dispensary want everyone to stay safe.

Charles Remme the director of Operations at Nature Med knows Tuesday will bring out first-time users.

"It's just like any other substance that's going to have an effect on your body," Remme said. "Understanding how it's going to affect you is important. Consuming it safely and responsibly is going to be the key to having an uneventful [night]."

"Marijuana, despite its change in legal status, here in Arizona, is an impairing drug," PCSD Sgt. Clint Enderle said, "And just like any other impairing substance, if it affects your ability to operate a vehicle safely, don't use it and drive. That's the simple message."

This is the message Thompson carries with her working for MADD in Felicia's memory.

"Felicia's probably saying 'Mom, I'm so proud of you. I'm proud of everything that you're doing,'" Thompson said. "She was my best friend. She taught me a lot. She taught me who to be the person that I am today."

Remme says different strains of marijuana will affect different people in different ways.

However, no matter the strains one uses, he likens it to a whiskey versus a vodka - it will still intoxicate you, affecting your judgment and fine motor skills.