Woman found dead in her San Tan Valley home; Son is arrested

SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. (AP) — Pinal County Sheriff’s officials say a man has been arrested in connection with the death of his mother in San Tan Valley.

They say deputies were called to the scene around 10 a.m. Wednesday after a woman was found dead inside her home.

She was later identified as 56-year-old Gladis Mophecha.

Sheriff’s officials say 29-year-old Taboh Mophecha was in the home at the time of the incident and was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder.

They say the dead woman’s son also had outstanding warrants.

No other information about the case has been released and sheriff’s officials say their investigation is ongoing. It was unclear Thursday if Taboh Mophecha has a lawyer yet.