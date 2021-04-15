Wisconsin teacher arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting elementary students

GREEN BAY, Wis. (NBC News) - A Green Bay school teacher has been arrested and accused of assaulting students at an elementary school.

David Villareal has been booked into the Brown County Jail.

He faces charges that include sexual assault of a student by school staff, sexual contact with a minor causing great bodily harm, causing mental harm to a child, and repeated sexual assault of the same child along with child enticement.

Villareal has been employed with the Green Bay Area Public School District since 2014.

A letter was sent to parents of students at Baird Elementary School making them aware of the arrest and allegations.

Villareal has been placed on administrative leave. It is unclear when the alleged assaults took place and how many students may have been involved.