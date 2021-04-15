US expels Russian diplomats, imposes new round of sanctions

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is announcing the expulsion of 10 Russian diplomats and sanctions against dozens of people and companies.

The moves are to hold the Kremlin accountable for interference in last year’s presidential election and the hacking last year of federal government agencies.

The sanctions, foreshadowed for weeks by the administration, represent the first retaliatory action announced against the Kremlin for the hack, familiarly known as the SolarWinds breach.

Russia swiftly denounced the actions and warned of retaliation.