Toddler fatally hit by car driven by 13-year-old in Maine

GORHAM, Maine (CNN) - A 3-year-old child is dead after he was struck by a car in a Maine neighborhood.

Police said they got the call at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a child getting run over.

They did pronounce that little boy dead at the scene.

Officers have also learned a 13-year-old girl was driving a vehicle by herself at the time of the incident.

Gorham's police chief tells us they have no idea why the 13-year-old was behind the wheel.

"The operator of the vehicle was a 13-year-old female. She was not related to the decedent," Christopher Sanborn, Gorham Police Department chief said. "As far as why she was behind the wheel of the vehicle, details we're still trying to obtain at the is point and time. As we speak I have investigators looking into the incident and conducting additional interviews."

So far the name of that young boy has not been released. The circumstances leading up to the crash are still unclear.