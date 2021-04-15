New study says heart failure, strokes have increased in men under 40 years old

TUCSON (KVOA) - A new study published in the Journal of Internal Medicine shows heart failure and strokes are on the rise among men below the age of 40.

Health experts from the Carondelet Neurological Institute of St. Joseph's Hospital in Tucson are learning more about how young adults can prevent these conditions.

They say you should strive for a healthy and active lifestyle at an early age to help prevent the risk of cardiovascular complications.

"It's now that stroke has become such an important part of the health care of people in their later age that we're starting to go back and really understand what the risk factors and how some people in their 60s and 70s are having strokes and other people live to be 100 and they never have one," Dr. Alexander Coon of St. Joseph's Hospital said.

Trends for cardiovascular diseases moving in different directions over time suggest other factors are also playing a role, such as smoking.