New images of Asteroid Bennu shared from OSIRIS-REx’s final flyover

TUCSON (KVOA) - We are learning more about NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission to Asteroid Bennu and just how much of a mark it has left.

New images taken during the spacecraft's final flyover last week show the aftermath of the historic encounter with the asteroid.

On April 7, the spacecraft flew within 2.3 miles of the asteroid, the closest its been since the sample collection event back in October.

Scientists say several rocks were moved around and now there is an increase in the amount of highly reflective material near the area where the sample was collected.

The spacecraft will remain in Bennu's vicinity until departure on May 10 when it will begin its two-year journey back to earth.