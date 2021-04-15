Champagne sales bubble up

Champagne sales are starting to bubble up as the country reopens.

Sales jumped 88% in March, according to NielsenIQ.

LMVH, the owner of Louis Vuitton, reporting a 22% rise in sales in the first quarter of the year.

The company posted a 17% decline in sales last year, as its two biggest markets, Europe and the U.S., imposed widespread lockdowns.

Some distributors are having trouble securing cases of champagne, which may be partly due to restaurants reopening for indoor dining.