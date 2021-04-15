Skip to Content

Celebrating 150 years of animal crackers

Celebrating 150 Years of Animal Crackers
National animal cracker day is Sunday, April 18th.

Stauffer's is celebrating 150 years of animal crackers!

To mark the occasion, Stauffer's is releasing a limited-edition commemorative bear jug package featuring a throwback label.

The label pays homage to packaging from the 1800s, when David F. Stauffer started making the crackers in York, Pennsylvania.

The collectible 150th-anniversary bear jugs, original and chocolate, will be available in stores nationwide early this summer.

