Stauffer's is celebrating 150 years of animal crackers!

To mark the occasion, Stauffer's is releasing a limited-edition commemorative bear jug package featuring a throwback label.

The label pays homage to packaging from the 1800s, when David F. Stauffer started making the crackers in York, Pennsylvania.

The collectible 150th-anniversary bear jugs, original and chocolate, will be available in stores nationwide early this summer.

National Animal Cracker day is Sunday, April 18.