Casino Del Sol welcomes recently approved gambling expansion in Arizona

TUCSON (KVOA) - Gov. Doug Ducey has signed a historic tribal-state gaming compact.

House Bill 2772 will reportedly modernize and improve gaming throughout the state to provide additional revenue for Arizona and tribal nations.

The amended compact took more than five years to negotiate. It will ensure gaming in Arizona remains limited and regulated.

The governor held a ceremonial signing of the bill Thursday. He was joined by tribal leaders and lawmakers who applauded the legislation.

"It's even more significant because it wasn't a result of court challenges and orders, but the hard work of those represented at this table, their councils, gaming committee, staff and lawmakers on both sides of the aisle," Ducey said.

The bill will also allow increased betting limits and additional games including baccarat, craps and roulette.

Casino Del Sol is among several casinos welcoming the expanded legislation.

They are preparing to offer these new gaming options in the coming month while adding new jobs and converting the Paradiso lounge into an on-property sportsbook.