Arizonans try do more than just lend helping hand to homeless through new mission

TUCSON (KVOA) - Arizona has a large homeless population and since the pandemic started that number has gone up.

An organization called Arizona Jews for Justice has been delivering care packages and food to the homeless community to help ease some of the challenges they face.

But with a new mission, "AZ Hugs for the Houseless," they are trying to do more than just lend a helping hand.

"I love to provide a hug, handshakes. Anything possible to show someone I care about them," Austin Davis, an ASU student said. "We ask people, 'what's your favorite meal? What's your favorite drink? What would bring you a little joy today?'

As the summer heat rolls around, the group is asking for misting spray bottles and fan donations to give to those in need.