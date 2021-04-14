United Way of Tucson raises more than $1.3 million to help families through pandemic
TUCSON (KVOA) - In the face of the challenges brought on by the pandemic, dozens of local organizations have stepped up to the plate to help families and rebuild the communities most impacted.
The United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona has raised more than $1.3 million through its COVID-19 fund.
That money has helped almost $70,000 families with emergency services, rent, utility assistance and essential resources.