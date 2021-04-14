Two sought in credit card theft investigation in Sahuarita

SAHUARITA, Ariz. (KVOA) - Sahuarita Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying two individuals accused of using a stolen credit card.

The first suspect is a white, blond-haired woman. She is between five-feet-six-inches to five-feet-eight-inches tall in her mid-30s to mid-40s.

Police say the second suspect is a possibly Hispanic man, who is about five- feet-eight-inches to five-feet-ten-inches tall, with short black or brown hair, medium build driving a white Lincoln SRX.

Anyone with information on their identities is asked to call 520-351-4900, 911, 88-crime, or the SPD tip line at 520-445-7847.