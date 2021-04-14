TPD seek identity of man in reference to possible sexual assault near UArizona campus

TUCSON (KVOA) - A man is wanted in connection to a possible sexual incident that occurred April 2 near the University of Arizona.

According to Tucson Police Department, a possible sexual assault occurred near Euclid Avenue and East Speedway Boulevard.

While TPD did not say the man in the picture is suspected in the incident, department detectives said he may have information about the case.

Anyone who knows his identity or whereabouts is advised to call 88-CRIME or 520-837-7485. People can also email information to TPDSexAssault@tucsonaz.gov.