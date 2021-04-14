Pick Your Favorite: Finalists of ADOT safety message contest announced

TUCSON (KVOA) - Thousands of entries were received for Arizona Department of Transportation's safety message contest. But only a few will make it to the message board.

Out of the 2,400 entries, ADOT has narrowed the list to 10 finalists and now you get to vote for your favorite one.

The finalists are listed below:

LIFE IS A HIGHWAY ; I WANNA RIDE IT ; WITH A SEATBELT ON

85 IS NOT ; THE NEW 65 ; SLOW DOWN

NO SCROLLING ; WHILE ROLLING

A CRITICAL THINKER ; USES A BLINKER

THINK YOU'RE LATE? ; WAIT UNTIL YOU ; HAVE A COURT DATE

COOL YOUR JETS ; THIS IS A ROADWAY ; NOT A RUNWAY

TEXTING & DRIVING? ; YOU'RE MISSING ; THE MESSAGE

MISS YOUR EXIT? ; IT'S OKAY ; WE MADE MORE AHEAD

THE BEST SAFETY ; DEVICE IN YOUR CAR ; IS YOU

DON'T RISK IT ALL ; IGNORE THAT ; TEXT OR CALL

The two messages that receive the most votes will be displayed on overhead signs throughout Arizona highways.

You have until April 21 to cast your vote.