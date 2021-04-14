Pick Your Favorite: Finalists of ADOT safety message contest announced

Pick Your Favorite: Finalists of ADOT safety message contest announcedNew
TUCSON (KVOA) - Thousands of entries were received for Arizona Department of Transportation's safety message contest. But only a few will make it to the message board.
Out of the 2,400 entries, ADOT has narrowed the list to 10 finalists and now you get to vote for your favorite one.
The finalists are listed below:
- LIFE IS A HIGHWAY ; I WANNA RIDE IT ; WITH A SEATBELT ON
- 85 IS NOT ; THE NEW 65 ; SLOW DOWN
- NO SCROLLING ; WHILE ROLLING
- A CRITICAL THINKER ; USES A BLINKER
- THINK YOU'RE LATE? ; WAIT UNTIL YOU ; HAVE A COURT DATE
- COOL YOUR JETS ; THIS IS A ROADWAY ; NOT A RUNWAY
- TEXTING & DRIVING? ; YOU'RE MISSING ; THE MESSAGE
- MISS YOUR EXIT? ; IT'S OKAY ; WE MADE MORE AHEAD
- THE BEST SAFETY ; DEVICE IN YOUR CAR ; IS YOU
- DON'T RISK IT ALL ; IGNORE THAT ; TEXT OR CALL
The two messages that receive the most votes will be displayed on overhead signs throughout Arizona highways.
You have until April 21 to cast your vote.