Local city, clergy leaders discuss ways how Tucson can support Vatican’s new sustainability initiative

TUCSON (KVOA) - Local city and clergy leaders are joining the fight to build a more sustainable world for future generations.

As the Vatican prepares to launch a new initiative for sustainability across the Catholic church next month, Salpointe Catholic High School held a virtual meeting to discuss the ways the Tucsonans can help.

Mayor Regina Romero and Bishop Edward J. Weisenburger were there to address the issues and climate challenges we may face here in Southern Arizona, such as water concerns, rising temperatures and wildfires.

"We have a moral obligation to reimagine a world where we can balance the needs of people, our most vulnerable communities, as well as the environment and economic growth," Romero said.