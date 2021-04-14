Barrio Charro forced to temporarily close after vandalism incident

TUCSON (KVOA) - A Tucson favorite has been forced to temporarily close down Wednesday after it was reportedly vandalized.

In a post shared to its Facebook page Wednesday morning, Barrio Charro located at 3699 N. Campbell Ave. near Prince Road shared that it will be closed on Thursday and Wednesday due to a recent vandalism incident.

According to Barrio Charro officials, the electrical panel of the iconic eatery was vandalized, causing a power outage, This outage caused their food and supplies to get ruined.

To help recover from the incident, the restaurant decided to close down for two days.

Restaurant officials say they plan to reopen on Friday at 11 a.m. To help recoup the time lost during this closure, Barrio Charro will extend its dinner hours through 8 p.m. that night.

Since opening in January of this year, Barrio Charro, the product of local baking legend Don Guerra of Barrio Bread and Chef Carlotta Flores of the El Charro, instantly became a Tucson classic for its signature Tortamanos, tlayudas and toasts.

For more information, visit barriocharro.com or find Barrio Charro on Facebook.