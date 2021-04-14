Arizona’s revised sex ed laws require schools to get permission to discuss gender identity, sexual orientation

Arizona’s revised sex ed laws require schools to get permission to discuss gender identity, sexual orientationNew
TUCSON (KVOA) - Arizona lawmakers have approved changes to sex education laws.
The legislation requires schools to get parents' permission for discussions about gender identity and sexual orientation.
The proposal also requires schools to get parents to sign off on their children learning about historical events involving sexual orientation.
Arizona Superintendent Kathy Hoffman says she is urging Gov. Doug Ducey to veto the bill.