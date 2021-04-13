WEIGH IN: Tuesday is the last day to take survey on Reid Park Zoo Expansion plan

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tuesday is last day to weigh in on the changes to the Gene C. Reid Park and Reid Park Zoo Expansion.

Back in March, the Tucson City Council passed a motion with a 6 to 1 vote to put the project on hold for 45 days.

Even though the Council supported and approved a ballot measure in 2017 for capital improvements at the zoo and another vote for the masterplan in 2018, more than 22,000 people have signed a petition against expansion and community members have raised concerns about the outreach done before the 2017 vote.

The Zoo plans to eliminate Barnam Hill and the South Duck Pond.

The council's motion also directed the City Manager to organize as many community meetings as deemed necessary within the time frame with all stakeholders, including the zoo and citizens against expansion, to find some form of potential compromise.

People in opposition of the plan have shown up to the park rallying against the expansion. Some have even used social media to spread the word.

The rushing water and wide open space of Reid Park is more than just a home for animals. It's full of memories that have been captured on camera by families for decades.

Now, Tucsonans are asked for their input. The survey can be taken online in both English and Spanish. It will close at 11:59 p.m., April 13.

Concepts include:

A. No zoo expansion

B. West Zoo Expansion into Reid Park (Barnum Hill and small duck pond)

C. West zoo expansion + Natural resources area (to be planned with community input)

D. Concept D: Northwest zoo expansion (into the natural resource area described in Concept C)

E. Concept E: Southwest zoo expansion (Horseshoe pit area and cancer center memorial plaza)

F. Concept F: East zoo expansion (Golf course)

G. Concept G: North zoo expansion (into zoo parking and therapeutic recreation center building)

H. Relocate zoo

English Website: bit.ly/ReidSurveyEN

Spanish Website: bit.ly/ReidSurveySP