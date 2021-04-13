Police investigate shooting in central Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) - Police are investigating a shooting Tuesday morning in central Tucson.

Officers were dispatched to the 2800 block of North Edith Blvd., where a man with gunshot trauma was located.

The victim has been transported to a hospital.

According to Tucson Police Department, the suspects were located in a vehicle nearby, prompting a crash at North Alvernon Way and East Pima Street.

Motorists are asked to avoid the intersection.

Police say the investigation will shut the intersection for several hours.

No further details have been released.