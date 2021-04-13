Pima County to receive $2M from FEMA to cover costs related to aiding asylum seekers

TUCSON (KVOA) - Pima County will receive more than $2 million in federal funds to cover the costs of emergency food and shelter for asylum seeking families.

In a memo shared Tuesday morning, Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry said FEMA was providing an advanced grant to cover the cost that comes with the aid.

Migrants can spend several hours in transitional shelters, such as Casa Alitas, in which they they receive medical services, food and shelter.

The money will also help fund the costs of transporting families from Ajo to Tucson.