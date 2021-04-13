Skip to Content

Man sought after stealing $10,000 worth of vacuums, electronics from local Targets

Tucson Police Department

TUCSON (KVOA) - A man is wanted after he allegedly stole more than $10,000 worth of merchandise at several Target stores in the Tucson area.

According to a Tweet shared by Tucson Police Department Tuesday, the individual reportedly stole thousands of dollars in Bissell & Dyson vacuums and electronics from the retail giant.

The man is said to be associated with a white Ford Explorer and a Silver Chrysler minivan.

Anyone with information is advised to call 88-CRIME.

Anthony Victor Reyes

Anthony Victor Reyes is the lead digital content producer at News 4 Tucson. The award-winning journalist previously worked as a community reporter in Jasper County, Iowa.

