Man sought after stealing $10,000 worth of vacuums, electronics from local Targets

TUCSON (KVOA) - A man is wanted after he allegedly stole more than $10,000 worth of merchandise at several Target stores in the Tucson area.

According to a Tweet shared by Tucson Police Department Tuesday, the individual reportedly stole thousands of dollars in Bissell & Dyson vacuums and electronics from the retail giant.

The man is said to be associated with a white Ford Explorer and a Silver Chrysler minivan.

Anyone with information is advised to call 88-CRIME.