Local adaptive golfer shares inspiring story ahead of TeeItUp Spring Shootout

TUCSON (KVOA) - The University of Arizona's adaptive golf program is hosting two golf events month in April.

The mission is to raise much-needed funds to grow adaptive golf throughout Southern Arizona.

A local amputee is teeing it up in her first tournament on Monday.

Norma Trujillo is an artist, a mother of three and after an accident four years ago, she is also a bilateral amputee. Her spinal cord in her neck has been fused and she's a third-degree burn survivor.

And now, she is a golfer.

She was pushed into the game during the pandemic as she needed to get out of the house.

"You know, I'm not good at golf," she said. "I've never played golf, but I want to meet other amputees, other trauma survivors. Why not meet other people?"

So with a little prodding from others, she took a chance at a new game.

"I can find sports," she said. "The more I was hitting and hitting, I was competing more with myself and it brought back that muscle memory and everything made sense. "

At first, she thought hitting a golf ball would be well outside of her comfort zone. But it only took a few swings to change her mind.

"And when I did I found out it was in my comfort zone and I loved it," she said.

Norma has tried other sports but in less than a year, golf became her game.

"I don't know what it was, but it just brought this nice peaceful escape from reality," she said. "It was just me and the ball and hit it as I could."

Norma will play in her first event at the 2021 TeeItUp Spring Shootout, Monday, April 19 at the Omni Tucson National Resort.

For more information, visit teeitup.net.