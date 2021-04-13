Laura Conover marks first 100 days as Pima County attorney

TUCSON (KVOA) - On Monday, Laura Conover marked her first 100 days as the new Pima County attorney. And she is highlighting some of her accomplishments.

Conover's agenda includes ending capital punishment in Pima County.

So far she has dismantled the capital homicide panel and says there are no remaining cases in the county in which the death penalty is being sought and there will be no such cases brought under the current leadership.

"It is excruciatingly painful on victims who can wait up to, as we're seeing here this week, 42 years for an execution date," she said. "Pima County is not going to engage in that going forward and the only way to do that is to have no exceptions."

The county attorney's office also launched a new fraud unit which leads a Southern Arizona anti-fraud task force that is now educating vulnerable residents to help them avoid scams.