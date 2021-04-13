Kino Stadium drive-thru vaccine site shortening operation hours due to heat

TUCSON (KVOA) - In response to Tucson's weather easing into summer temperatures, the COVID-19 drive-thru vaccination site will be adjusting its operations at Kino Stadium starting Wednesday.

With the 90-degree temperatures expected to regularly hit the Old Pueblo in the upcoming weeks, Pima County announced Tuesday that it will adjust its hours of operations for its drive-thru site from 7 a.m. to noon starting Wednesday to help keep its visitors, staff and volunteers safe from the heat.

This facility, which is managed by Banner-University Medicine, will continue to operate from Monday through Saturday until it shuts down permanently on May 14.

However, the county said this site will only be delivering second doses after Saturday.

"We're grateful to Banner for their collaboration with Pima County in getting so many shots in arms quickly and efficiently," said Pima County Health Director Dr. Theresa Cullen. "The County exceeded its early vaccination goals and has worked with partners to expand indoor operations and keep the momentum going."

To help continue the vaccine effort in the summer months, Pima County opened an indoor vaccine facility at Kino Event Center, located at 2805 E. Ajo Way on Monday.

For more information or to register to receive a vaccine from the county, visit pima.gov/covid19vaccine.