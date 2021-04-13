IRS: Stimulus-enhanced child tax credits should start flowing in July

WASHINGTON DC (CNN) - The Internal Revenue Service is on track to start sending stimulus-enhanced child tax credits to millions of families.

The head of the IRS made the announcement on Tuesday, a notable change from his more hesitant assessment last month.

That's when he told a House subcommittee that the agency might not meet the deadline imposed by the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package.

"We fully expect to launch in July," IRS Chief Charles Rettig said. "We expect to launch with payments going out on a monthly basis."

The agency intends to debut an online portal on July 1 to allow it to send the child tax credit to families periodically this year, instead of as a lump sum at tax time.

They can use the portal to inform the IRS of any changes to their households in 2021 or to opt-out of monthly payments.