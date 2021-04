TUCSON (KVOA) - A crash has closed Interstate 19 northbound south of Tucson Tuesday afternoon, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

ADOT says northbound traffic is being diverted at West Pima Mine Road because of a crash at kilometer 84, milepost 52.

Southbound lanes are not affected.

Motorists are advised to delay travel, use alternate routes or exit the highway ahead of Sahuarita Road.