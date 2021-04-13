Experts: Lifting of COVID-19 mitigation measures, virus variants may be cause of slight case spike in Arizona

TUCSON (KVOA) - The number of COVID-19 cases is slightly on the rise in Arizona.

A doctor who is part of the COVID-19 response team at El Rio Health says the loosening of restrictions statewide may help explain why cases are going up.

"The slow, thankfully, but definitely steady increase over the last couple of weeks," Dr. Rajiv Modak, El Rio Health Center medical director said.

Modak says some Arizonans are getting together in groups once again and that could be a factor in why COVID-19 cases are slightly on the rise.

"People feel more comfortable with going out, getting together, congregating in groups and often without masks, especially in restaurants and bars," he said.

Dr. Joe Gerald with the University of Arizona School of Public Health says COVID-19 variants are another reason for the slight spike.

Gerald believes right now, we are in a race.

"It's a battle between the normalization of more transmissible variants against the vaccination rollout," Geral said. "Both things are kind of neck and neck. If we hadn't normalized our activities this quickly, we would be expected to see continuing declines in our case counts," Gerald said.

"The really saving grace and the thing that could help us is getting more people vaccinated," Modak said. "That's going to be what we're fighting for."

Modak says we just need to hang on a little longer.

"It seems like things are getting a lot better and they are. But we are so close to really being out of the woods in the next few months," Modak said. "If we just do a few things and really that doesn't mean restricting activities, it just means when we're doing our activities to be careful and to help each other."