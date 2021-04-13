CBP: 2 migrant minors separated from traveling companions after claiming to be family, entering US illegally

YUMA, Ariz. (KVOA) -- Two migrant groups claiming to be family members were taken into custody by Border Patrol in Yuma last weekend.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, agents detained an 8-year-old girl and discovered she was an unaccompanied minor after she was found allegedly entering the United States illegally with a 36-year-old man.

CBP said this man claimed to be her father. After further investigation, the 36-year-old admitted to being a friend of the child’s family who happens to be in Brazil.

The two were separated and then processed, in accordance to CBP protocol.

Another young girl, who was 14 years old, and a 40-year-old woman were identified as niece and aunt after they reportedly told agents that they were mother and daughter.

Both women were said to be Romanian nationals who entered the country illegally.

CBP said the two were separated under the Trafficking Victims Protection Reauthorization Act after the fraud was discovered.

“Border Patrol agents continue to identify children who are fraudulently used to circumvent our immigration system,” said Yuma Sector Chief Patrol Agent Chris T. Clem. “Through the interview process, agents are able to identify discrepancies. The safety and well-being of these children is of the utmost importance."

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story was written by News 4 Tucson's Bivian Contreras.