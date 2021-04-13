Border Patrol canine sniffs out two major drug busts in Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KVOA) -- A Yuma Sector Border Patrol canine sniffed more than seven pounds of fentanyl on Monday leading to his second major drug seizure within a week.

Around 3 p.m., agents at the Highway 78 immigration checkpoint designated a Dodge Dakota yo the secondary inspection area after a canine alerted them to the vehicle.

During the search of the vehicle, agents found a leather jacket sleeve hidden under the rear seat. The sleeve concealed a duct-taped package, which contained over seven pounds of fentanyl. The fentanyl was valued at more than $76,000. It was immediately confiscated.

Two Brawley, Calif. residents were arrested in connection to the investigation.

CBP said the drug detection canine, Cibi also reported more than 60 pounds of methamphetamine, worth $108,000, hidden inside a vehicle on April 5.

