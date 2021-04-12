Tucsonan convicted of murdering grandparents arrested after man found dead in Gilbert group home

PHOENIX (KVOA) - A Tucson man convicted of murdering his grandparents more than a decade ago is back behind bars Monday.

Police arrested 37-year-old Christopher Lambeth Monday in connection to the death of a man at a Gilbert group home.

Back in 2005, Lambeth was convicted of killing his grandparents in their Tucson home. He was then placed in a state hospital because doctors determined he did not know the difference between right and wrong.

Lambeth was released to a step down facility in Phoenix this past August.