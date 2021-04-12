Tucson puppy on the road to recovery after paw caught in trap

TUCSON (KVOA) - A local puppy is on the road to recovery after the stray dog was recently found with a trap clamped on its leg.

According to a post shared on Pima Animal Care Center's Twitter Monday, the Pima County Animal Protection Team received a report about a stray dog with "something clamped on its leg."

When the animal protection officer arrived the scene, she identified the object clamped to the dog's leg as a trap. She then carefully transported the pup to the clinic.

PACC's medical team then carefully removed the trap from the dog.

Fortunately, PACC said X-rays revealed that no bones were broken by the trap. Officials say the dog only sustained a minor injury to the surface of its skin.

The dog, later named Trapper, currently is being held at the shelter with hopes of being returned to its owner.

Anyone with information is advised to call PACC at 520-724-5900.

