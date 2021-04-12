REPORT: Biden to nominate Chief Chris Magnus to lead Customs and Border Protection

TUCSON (KVOA) - President Joe Biden will nominate Tucson Police Department Chief Chris Magnus to lead Customs and Border Protection, according to The New York Times.

According to the report, the chief's nomination is one of six announced for roles in the Department of Homeland Security.

Breaking News: President Biden nominated Chris Magnus, a critic of the Trump administration’s anti-immigration policies, to lead Customs and Border Protection.https://t.co/eK8Ovk9pW0 — The New York Times (@nytimes) April 12, 2021

Magnus has criticized the immigration policies of former President Donald J. Trump and his attorney general, Jeff Sessions. In 2017, he wrote an Opinion piece for The New York Times, called: Tucson's Police Chief: Sessions's Anti-Immigrant Policies Will Make Cities More Dangerous.

