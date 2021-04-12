Skip to Content

Police: Minnesota officer meant to draw Taser, not handgun

10:21 am NationalTop Stories

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (AP) -- Police in a Minneapolis suburb where a Black man was fatally shot during a traffic stop say the officer who fired intended to use a Taser, not a handgun.

Police Chief Tim Gannon described the shooting as "an accidental discharge."

The man identified by relatives as 20-year-old Daunte Wright died Sunday in Brooklyn Center, a city of about 30,000 people on the northwest border of Minneapolis. His death sparked violent protests, with officers in riot gear clashing with demonstrators into Monday morning.

The Minneapolis area was already on edge because of the trial of the first of four police officers charged in George Floyd's death.

Brooklyn Center, MN officer-involved shooting press conference

Press conference with Brooklyn Center, Minnesota Mayor Mike Elliott and police regarding the death of Daunte Wright in an officer-involved shooting.

Posted by News 4 Tucson - KVOA on Monday, April 12, 2021
Associated Press

