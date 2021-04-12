Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala deploy troops to lower migration

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has struck an agreement with Mexico, Honduras and Guatemala to temporarily surge troops to their borders in an effort to reduce the tide of migration to the U.S. border.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki says Mexico will maintain a deployment of about 10,000 troops, while Guatemala has surged 1,500 police and military personnel to its southern border and Honduras has deployed 7,000 police and military to its border “to disperse a large contingent of migrants” there.

A White House official said Guatemala and Honduras were deploying troops temporarily, in response to a large caravan of migrants that was being organized at the end of March.