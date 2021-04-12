Mayor Romero asks for full details about planned migrant facility in Pima County amid reports of cramped camps across US

TUCSON (KVOA) - Amid news that a new migrant facility will soon be set up in Pima County, Tucson Mayor Regina Romero requested Border Patrol to share its plans for the new shelter Monday after reports of cramped conditions at other facilities recently surfaced across the nation.

On Sunday, Border Patrol confirmed with News 4 Tucson that a soft-sided facility capable of housing 500 people will be constructed at 4550 East Los Reales Road near Tucson International Airport to help house the recent surge of people crossing the U.S.-Mexico Border.

Border officials said they have seen a massive increase in the number of unaccompanied children over the past few months.

With the facility expected to be completed by the end of April to the beginning of May, Border officials confirmed that the facility will house 150 to 200 individuals when it is operational due to precautions with COVID-19.

"While any 'tent-like' structure is a sub-optimal solution, it is imperative that any new facility is able to provide humane care with adequate COVID-19 precautions, especially for unaccompanied children who have already endured trauma that no child should have to experience," Romero said in a statement. "The crammed conditions that we have seen in other facilities in other states are simply not acceptable.”

In her statement, Romero also mentioned that while the City of Tucson currently has "zero role in coordinating, planning, implementing or any other aspect of this facility," she said the city plans to continue to be a "strong partner" with the Biden Administration's efforts in regards to migrants and asylum seekers.

In addition, she said the city is currently "supporting temporary shelter for individuals and families - about 75 family units to date - at (Tucson's) local hotels as they await transportation to their final destinations."

She also mentioned that the city is still awaiting reimbursement from the federal government in relation to expenses incurred in this effort.

"The right to seek asylum is a basic human right that is enshrined in international law. It is unfortunate that some are choosing to exploit the very real and difficult situations these children and families are facing for political gain and photo-ops at the border," the mayor said. "The City of Tucson stands ready to be a part of the solution as the Biden Administration unwinds the inhumane policies of the Trump Administration, which turned away children and families who have experienced unspeakable acts of violence, political persecution, and discrimination.”

Prior to Romero's request, Border Patrol confirmed with News 4 Tucson that they plan to hold an open house for the facility before it is operational.

Full details about the facility have not yet been released by Border Patrol.

The mayor's full statement can be read in its entirety below:

