Human-caused fire that burned 12 structures in Pinal County 100 percent contained

Human-caused fire that burned 12 structures in Pinal County 100 percent containedNew
DUDLEYVILLE, Ariz. (KVOA) - Nearly 200 Pinal County residents have been cleared to return home after fire crews fully contained the Margo Fire in Dudleyville, Ariz. on Monday.
On Thursday, fire crews began battling the blaze, dubbed the Margo Fire, after it ignited in a riverbed in an unincorporated part of Pina County near Dudleyville, Ariz. Due to dry and windy conditions in the area, the fire grew to 500 acres, destroying at least 12 structures that day.
After the fire began to grow, forcing about 200 individuals to evacuate their homes, investigators determined the blaze was human-caused on Friday.
Despite the blaze growing to 1,148 acres over the weekend, the evacuation order for the area was downgraded to SET, allowing residents to return home on Saturday.
On Monday evening, state forestry officials announced that the Margo Fire is now 100 percent contained, leaving its total burn acreage at 1,148.
Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest developments.