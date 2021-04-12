Human-caused fire that burned 12 structures in Pinal County 100 percent contained

DUDLEYVILLE, Ariz. (KVOA) - Nearly 200 Pinal County residents have been cleared to return home after fire crews fully contained the Margo Fire in Dudleyville, Ariz. on Monday.

On Thursday, fire crews began battling the blaze, dubbed the Margo Fire, after it ignited in a riverbed in an unincorporated part of Pina County near Dudleyville, Ariz. Due to dry and windy conditions in the area, the fire grew to 500 acres, destroying at least 12 structures that day.

After the fire began to grow, forcing about 200 individuals to evacuate their homes, investigators determined the blaze was human-caused on Friday.

Despite the blaze growing to 1,148 acres over the weekend, the evacuation order for the area was downgraded to SET, allowing residents to return home on Saturday.

As of 1:00 pm on 4/10, the Dudleyville area previously evacuated due to the #MargoFire has returned to "SET" status.



Residents may return to their homes at this time.



Continue to stay aware of the latest news and information from public safety officials. pic.twitter.com/71cSXoSOgy — Pinal County Sheriff’s Office (@PinalCSO) April 10, 2021

On Monday evening, state forestry officials announced that the Margo Fire is now 100 percent contained, leaving its total burn acreage at 1,148.

The #MargoFire in #Dudleyville is 100% contained at 1,148 acres. It has been placed in monitor status & been turned back over to the local fire district. All residents were allowed to return home as of Saturday. #AZFire #AZForestry #PinalCounty ⁦⁦@PinalCountyOEM⁩ pic.twitter.com/oPbSvpxDdl — AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) April 13, 2021

