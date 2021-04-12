Biden nominates Chief Chris Magnus to lead Customs and Border Protection

TUCSON (KVOA) - President Joe Biden is nominating Tucson Police Department Chief Chris Magnus to lead a key role at the Department of Homeland Security.

On Monday, Police Chief Chris Magnus was nominated to be Commissioner of Customs and Border Protection. The chief's nomination is one of six announced for roles in the Department of Homeland Security.

Magnus has criticized the immigration policies of former President Donald J. Trump and his attorney general, Jeff Sessions. In 2017, he wrote an Opinion piece for The New York Times, called: Tucson's Police Chief: Sessions's Anti-Immigrant Policies Will Make Cities More Dangerous.

Monday afternoon, Magnus issued the following statement:

“I am, of course, very honored to be nominated by the President to lead Customs and Border Protection. I look forward to speaking with senators and hearing their thoughts and concerns. As I’ve told our department members, serving as Tucson’s Chief of Police has been, and continues to be, one of the best experiences of my career in policing. Tucson is a special community and TPD is a professional, community engaged police department. The confirmation process is never a certainty. As the Senate moves forward with its deliberations, I remain committed to serving as your Chief of Police to the best of my ability.”

The position requires Senate confirmation.

In 2016, Magnus was appointed to be the police chief for Tucson's police department. Previously, he served as police chief in the cities of Fargo, North Dakota and Richmond, California.

"During his time in Richmond, Magnus played a key role in rebuilding community trust in law enforcement and dramatically reducing the number of shootings and homicides," The White House said in a news release Monday. "In Tucson, Magnus implemented de-escalation training, sentinel event review processes, and programs to promote officer health and wellness. Because of Tucson’s proximity to the border, he has extensive experience in addressing immigration issues."

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero issued a statement congratulating the chief on the nomination.