Army vet gifted new custom home to help start new family

TUCSON (KVOA) - An Army veteran and his wife are looking forward to starting a new family. Thanks to Mira Monte Homes and Operation Finally Home, they will be able do that in a new custom home.

The Shields are checking out what will soon be their new dream home.

"Over ecstatic overwhelmed," Sean Shields, U.S. Army specialist said. "Just happy. "

The Shields were surprised last October when they learned they were going to get a new home from Operation Finally Home and Miramonte Homes last October.

"Still in shock and the whole thing is we feel 100% ready and excited for this next journey," his wife, Bree said. "There's been so many things along the way that have been confirming that this is our next step and that's really exciting for us."

Sean is an injured veteran and his new home is equipped with all he needs to move around with ease.

He says many injured veterans do not feel as if they deserve help from foundations like this but the shields say those heroes should reconsider.

"I encourage other veterans who are deserving to sign up," he said.

The Shields will be moving into their new home at Warrior Village on East Bellevue Street near Arcadia Avenue very soon.

"Help is available for them. Communities are available to them," Bree said. "People want to support them on their journey and we're fortunate, a big thank you to Mira Monte Homes and Operation Finally Home for this opportunity because it's a life changer. "