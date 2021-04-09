UArizona medical student hits scholarship jackpot thanks to Arizona Lottery

PHOENIX (KPNX) - It's no secret medical school students can face looming debt after graduation. But one University of Arizona student has received a surprise that might help ease that burden.

Mary Beth Putz, a third-year medical student at the UArizona College of Medicine in Phoenix, is pursuing her dreams of becoming a pediatric doctor.

With a $35,000 scholarship, the Arizona Lottery is helping her reach that goal.

"Work in pediatrics and build the community, I think that's really an intangible gift that this was given," Putz said.

"Arizona Lottery, as you know brings hope, excitement, can transform people's lives," UArizona College of Medicine Phoenix Dean Guy Reed. "This kind of scholarship gift transforms Mary Beth's life and enables her to serve her dreams which are our dreams to make the community healthier."

Putz said her passion lies in working with marginalized communities and in underprivileged areas where the need is greater now more than ever.