Sam Adams offers free beer for COVID shot

Sam Adams says get a COVID-19 shot and a free beer.

The brand released a new ad this week to encourage people to get a vaccine.

The program starts Monday, April 12th.

It's for the first 10,000 drinkers who share proof of their vaccination with #ShotForSam on social media by May 15th, or while supplies last.

You'll get a chance to receive $7 cash to cover a Sam Adams beer of your choice from a local bar or restaurant.

Winners will be notified by direct message.